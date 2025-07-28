Left Menu

Indian Batters Defy Draw: Jadeja and Sundar Pursue Historic Test Hundreds

In a dramatic turn of events during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar rejected England skipper Ben Stokes' offer for a draw. Chasing personal milestones, they continued batting into the final hour, earning their centuries despite disapproval from the England side.

Updated: 28-07-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 00:18 IST
The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy witnessed a tense standoff on Sunday when Indian cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar refused to agree to a draw with England. Even as Ben Stokes, England's skipper, offered to call it a truce, the Indian players opted to bat on, pursuing their personal milestones.

With Jadeja and Sundar batting on significant individual scores, both players sought to reach the coveted century mark, dismissing Stokes' gesture to conclude the match given its seemingly inevitable draw status. Their decision sparked visible frustration among the English players, who questioned the logic behind India's persistence.

Supported by India coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill, the decision was defended as a rightful pursuit of achievement. Stokes, despite the failed agreement, maintained sportsmanship, albeit with a sarcastic edge, as Jadeja clinched his third Test century amidst England's symbolic protest bowling tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

