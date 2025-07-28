Indian Batters Defy Draw: Jadeja and Sundar Pursue Historic Test Hundreds
In a dramatic turn of events during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar rejected England skipper Ben Stokes' offer for a draw. Chasing personal milestones, they continued batting into the final hour, earning their centuries despite disapproval from the England side.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy witnessed a tense standoff on Sunday when Indian cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar refused to agree to a draw with England. Even as Ben Stokes, England's skipper, offered to call it a truce, the Indian players opted to bat on, pursuing their personal milestones.
With Jadeja and Sundar batting on significant individual scores, both players sought to reach the coveted century mark, dismissing Stokes' gesture to conclude the match given its seemingly inevitable draw status. Their decision sparked visible frustration among the English players, who questioned the logic behind India's persistence.
Supported by India coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill, the decision was defended as a rightful pursuit of achievement. Stokes, despite the failed agreement, maintained sportsmanship, albeit with a sarcastic edge, as Jadeja clinched his third Test century amidst England's symbolic protest bowling tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Women's Cricket Team's Historic Triumph: A Boost From WPL
Zak Crawley Sparks Drama with Time-Wasting Antics in Tense Test Match
Lord's Test Delivers Classic Cricket with Camping Enthusiasm
India Women's Cricket: Depth and Dynamism Ahead of ODI World Cup
Tripura's Young Cricket Star Battles Rare Illness with Community Backing