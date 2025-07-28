Left Menu

Triumphs and Trials: Latest Highlights in Sports

Recent sports news include Byron Buxton's day-to-day status, Leylah Fernandez's Washington Open victory, Eli Apple signing with the 49ers, and Oscar Piastri's Belgian Grand Prix win. Paul Skenes led the Pirates to victory, while Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Additionally, Dallas Cowboys extended Jake Ferguson's contract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 10:33 IST
In the latest sports updates, the Minnesota Twins announced that All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton is day-to-day due to cartilage irritation in his rib cage. Despite the injury, manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed that Buxton will not be placed on the injured list.

Excitement was palpable at the Washington Open where Leylah Fernandez secured her maiden WTA 500 title, defeating Anna Kalinskaya with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 win in the finals. Her victory came despite a rain delay and intense humidity in the nation's capital.

On the motor racing circuit, Oscar Piastri made waves by edging out McLaren teammate Lando Norris to win the rain-delayed Belgian Grand Prix, thus extending his Formula One lead. This victory marked McLaren's sixth one-two finish in just 13 races.

