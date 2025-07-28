Triumphs and Trials: Latest Highlights in Sports

In the latest sports updates, the Minnesota Twins announced that All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton is day-to-day due to cartilage irritation in his rib cage. Despite the injury, manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed that Buxton will not be placed on the injured list.

Excitement was palpable at the Washington Open where Leylah Fernandez secured her maiden WTA 500 title, defeating Anna Kalinskaya with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 win in the finals. Her victory came despite a rain delay and intense humidity in the nation's capital.

On the motor racing circuit, Oscar Piastri made waves by edging out McLaren teammate Lando Norris to win the rain-delayed Belgian Grand Prix, thus extending his Formula One lead. This victory marked McLaren's sixth one-two finish in just 13 races.

