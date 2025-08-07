Left Menu

Maharaja Trophy Relocates to Mysuru Amid Safety Concerns

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 cricket tournament has been relocated to Mysuru due to safety concerns at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, following a recent stampede. The event will proceed as planned, albeit without spectators. Alternative venues were considered, but logistical issues ruled them out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 cricket tournament has been relocated to Mysuru from its original venue in Bengaluru, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Due to safety concerns stemming from a recent deadly stampede, the event will take place at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Cricket Stadium behind closed doors.

The relocation comes after authorities failed to secure a clearance certificate from city police, following the June 4 incident that resulted in 11 deaths and numerous injuries during the IPL victory celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Officials had considered holding the tournament at alternative venues like the Alur grounds, but logistical shortcomings, such as the lack of floodlights and seating for spectators, forced them to settle on Mysuru. The future of Chinnaswamy Stadium as a cricket venue remains uncertain as it awaits safety assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

