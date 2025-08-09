Anticipation Builds for the 2025 U.S. Open Showdown

The U.S. Open, one of tennis's most prestigious tournaments, is gearing up for its 145th edition. Scheduled from August 24 to September 7, it will be held at Flushing Meadows, New York, where top-ranked players like Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will compete for the prestigious title.

This year introduces a fresh twist with a new mixed doubles format, featuring prominent singles players over two days before the main event. Among the competitors are former champions Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, adding excitement to the tournament's lineup.

With comprehensive global coverage, fans can tune in via networks like ESPN, Eurosport, and SuperSport, ensuring tennis enthusiasts worldwide won't miss a moment of this iconic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)