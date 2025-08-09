Left Menu

Historic Victory: New Zealand Dominates Zimbabwe in Test Series Sweep

New Zealand achieved their largest-ever test win, defeating Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in the second test, concluding a 2-0 series victory. Debutant Zakary Foulkes starred with a remarkable 9-75 bowling performance. New Zealand's imposing batting and potent pace attack overwhelmed Zimbabwe in a one-sided contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 09-08-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

New Zealand recorded an emphatic test match victory against Zimbabwe, securing an innings and 359 runs win, their largest ever. This remarkable achievement concluded a dominant 2-0 series sweep.

Young debutant Zakary Foulkes shone with a notable performance, taking 9 wickets for 75 runs, surpassing prior debut records. The New Zealand pace attack, complemented by solid batting, dismantled Zimbabwe in a lopsided encounter.

Led by strong innings from Rachin Ravindra and others, New Zealand declared at a staggering 601-3, further asserting their superiority. Despite the loss, Zimbabwe continues to face challenges on the test circuit, highlighting a gap with top teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

