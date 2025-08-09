Historic Victory: New Zealand Dominates Zimbabwe in Test Series Sweep

New Zealand recorded an emphatic test match victory against Zimbabwe, securing an innings and 359 runs win, their largest ever. This remarkable achievement concluded a dominant 2-0 series sweep.

Young debutant Zakary Foulkes shone with a notable performance, taking 9 wickets for 75 runs, surpassing prior debut records. The New Zealand pace attack, complemented by solid batting, dismantled Zimbabwe in a lopsided encounter.

Led by strong innings from Rachin Ravindra and others, New Zealand declared at a staggering 601-3, further asserting their superiority. Despite the loss, Zimbabwe continues to face challenges on the test circuit, highlighting a gap with top teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)