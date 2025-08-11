Left Menu

India Eyes 2036 Olympics Amid IOC's 'Continuous Dialogue' Pause

India is engaging in the 'Continuous Dialogue' phase with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding its bid to host the 2036 Olympics. The Indian Olympic Association has submitted a letter of intent, but any decision has been paused by IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who advocates re-evaluating the host selection process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:59 IST
India Eyes 2036 Olympics Amid IOC's 'Continuous Dialogue' Pause
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is making strides in its ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Currently, the bid is in the 'Continuous Dialogue' phase with the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission, as confirmed by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in front of the Lok Sabha. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is the main entity handling this bid process.

Despite the lack of a proposed host city, Gujarat's government is heavily involved, and discussions have transpired at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne. However, IOC President Kirsty Coventry has announced a pause in the host selection process to reassess past experiences and the election protocol.

In parallel, Mandaviya addressed setbacks in Indian football, attributing the national team's downturn to constantly shifting rankings. He emphasized the All India Football Federation's role and the Sports Authority of India's ongoing efforts to enhance football in the country, which includes training 500 athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025