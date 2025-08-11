India Eyes 2036 Olympics Amid IOC's 'Continuous Dialogue' Pause

India is making strides in its ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Currently, the bid is in the 'Continuous Dialogue' phase with the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission, as confirmed by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in front of the Lok Sabha. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is the main entity handling this bid process.

Despite the lack of a proposed host city, Gujarat's government is heavily involved, and discussions have transpired at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne. However, IOC President Kirsty Coventry has announced a pause in the host selection process to reassess past experiences and the election protocol.

In parallel, Mandaviya addressed setbacks in Indian football, attributing the national team's downturn to constantly shifting rankings. He emphasized the All India Football Federation's role and the Sports Authority of India's ongoing efforts to enhance football in the country, which includes training 500 athletes.

