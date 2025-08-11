Ethics Scandal Hits Norwegian Olympic Ski Jumpers
Norwegian Olympic ski jumpers Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang, along with team officials, face charges of ethics and competition violations for allegedly tampering with ski suits during the World Ski Championships. The athletes were disqualified, and their team admitted to manipulating the suits, though they deny athlete knowledge.
Norway's renowned Olympic ski jumpers, Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang, are embroiled in controversy as they face ethics and competition violation charges. The allegations, presented by the International Ski Federation (FIS), accuse them and three team officials of tampering with ski suits during the World Ski Championships in Trondheim.
During the March championships, Lindvik and Forfang were disqualified after equipment inspections, losing their respective silver medal and fourth-place titles. The Norwegian Ski Federation admitted to manipulating the ski suits but maintains that Lindvik and Forfang were unaware of the infractions.
Team officials, including head coach Magnus Brevik, are similarly charged and were suspended in March. The FIS has yet to determine further actions as the Milano-Cortina Olympics loom. The Norwegian team continues to defend their athletes, denying any knowledge of rule breaches by Lindvik and Forfang.
(With inputs from agencies.)
