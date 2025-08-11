Knockout Vote: Boxing Federation of India's Pivotal Election Showdown
Boxing Federation of India is gearing up for an important election on August 21 where Ajay Singh, Rajesh Bhandari, and Jaslal Pradhan are the main contenders for the presidency. The outcome could reshape leadership dynamics as various state units nominate candidates against a backdrop of legal and constitutional challenges.
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is at the center of an electoral showdown, with incumbent President Ajay Singh facing off against Rajesh Bhandari and Olympian Jaslal Pradhan in a crucial vote scheduled for August 21. Singh seeks a third term, this time nominated by Chhattisgarh and Bihar.
Legal disputes add tension to the election, as state associations challenge recent constitutional amendments affecting nominations. The Delhi High Court has allowed the election process to continue, but the results remain tentative pending legal resolution, slated for an August 18 court decision.
The elections are pivotal, determining future leadership amidst a backdrop of controversy and scrutiny, with various candidates vying for multiple positions within the BFI structure.
