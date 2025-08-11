Knockout Vote: Boxing Federation of India's Pivotal Election Showdown

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is at the center of an electoral showdown, with incumbent President Ajay Singh facing off against Rajesh Bhandari and Olympian Jaslal Pradhan in a crucial vote scheduled for August 21. Singh seeks a third term, this time nominated by Chhattisgarh and Bihar.

Legal disputes add tension to the election, as state associations challenge recent constitutional amendments affecting nominations. The Delhi High Court has allowed the election process to continue, but the results remain tentative pending legal resolution, slated for an August 18 court decision.

The elections are pivotal, determining future leadership amidst a backdrop of controversy and scrutiny, with various candidates vying for multiple positions within the BFI structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)