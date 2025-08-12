Left Menu

Sabalenka's Epic Showdown: A Cincinnati Open Thriller

World number one Aryna Sabalenka triumphs over Emma Raducanu in a gripping Cincinnati Open third-round match. Despite Raducanu's strong form, Sabalenka's powerful serve secured the victory in over three hours. Raducanu, however, shows promise ahead of the U.S. Open as Sabalenka advances to face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 03:35 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

World number one Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her Cincinnati Open title following a dramatic 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(5) victory over Emma Raducanu. The marathon third-round clash spanned three hours and nine minutes, underscoring a fierce rivalry reminiscent of their Wimbledon face-off.

Sabalenka's powerful serve proved decisive, winning crucial tiebreaks and boosting her seasonal total to a historic 18 in the professional era. Raducanu, despite the defeat, showcased admirable resilience, outscoring Sabalenka in total points won, 125 to 123, in a promising U.S. Open lead-up.

"I'm really happy to see her healthy. I can see she's improving," Sabalenka expressed about Raducanu. Sabalenka is scheduled to compete against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the last 16, eyeing her next challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

