India's New Era in Sports: Robust Legislation for Transparency and Governance

In a significant move, the Indian Parliament gave its nod to two bills designed to bolster sports governance, aiming to bring in enhanced transparency. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the legislation as a pivotal step forward in the country's sports sector.

Passed in the Rajya Sabha, these bills -- The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 and The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 -- faced no opposition as the opposition party members walked out during the session.

Mandaviya expressed that the legislative approval would inaugurate a transformative phase within India's sports domain, urging inclusive dialogues which unfortunately saw minimal participation from opposition members.

