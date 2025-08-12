India's New Era in Sports: Robust Legislation for Transparency and Governance
Parliament has approved two significant bills to enhance sports governance and transparency in India. The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 aim to foster a transparent sports environment. The bills were passed after the opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha.
In a significant move, the Indian Parliament gave its nod to two bills designed to bolster sports governance, aiming to bring in enhanced transparency. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the legislation as a pivotal step forward in the country's sports sector.
Passed in the Rajya Sabha, these bills -- The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 and The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 -- faced no opposition as the opposition party members walked out during the session.
Mandaviya expressed that the legislative approval would inaugurate a transformative phase within India's sports domain, urging inclusive dialogues which unfortunately saw minimal participation from opposition members.
