Left Menu

India's New Era in Sports: Robust Legislation for Transparency and Governance

Parliament has approved two significant bills to enhance sports governance and transparency in India. The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 aim to foster a transparent sports environment. The bills were passed after the opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:49 IST
India's New Era in Sports: Robust Legislation for Transparency and Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Indian Parliament gave its nod to two bills designed to bolster sports governance, aiming to bring in enhanced transparency. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the legislation as a pivotal step forward in the country's sports sector.

Passed in the Rajya Sabha, these bills -- The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025 and The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 -- faced no opposition as the opposition party members walked out during the session.

Mandaviya expressed that the legislative approval would inaugurate a transformative phase within India's sports domain, urging inclusive dialogues which unfortunately saw minimal participation from opposition members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025