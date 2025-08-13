Khalid Jamil: Steering India's Football Future

In a significant development for Indian football, Khalid Jamil has taken the helm as the head coach of the senior men's national team for a two-year stint, with a provision for extension based on performance. Jamil succeeds Manolo Marquez after the latter's contract was terminated by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Jamil will conduct his inaugural training camp on August 15 at Bengaluru's Dravid-Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence. Under his leadership, India will compete in the CAFA Nations Cup against Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan later this year, followed by the important 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore in October.

With an illustrious background in both international and club-level football, including leading Aizawl FC to an I-League title, Jamil's appointment marks a return to Indian coaching prominence. Known for his strategic acumen, Jamil brings a wealth of experience from his tenure in the Indian Super League and I-League, most recently leading Jamshedpur FC to notable successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)