Ryan Thomas' Triumphant Return: New Zealand Midfielder's Comeback Ignites Hopes
New Zealand midfielder Ryan Thomas returns to international football, joining the squad for friendly matches against Australia. After years of injuries, Thomas regains fitness and plays for PEC Zwolle in the Dutch league. His return boosts New Zealand's preparation for the 2026 World Cup, generating excitement among fans and coach Darren Bazeley.
After enduring six years plagued with injuries in Dutch club soccer, Ryan Thomas, the talented midfielder, is poised to make a remarkable return to New Zealand football. He is set to participate in friendly matches against Australia next month, much to the elation of All Whites coach Darren Bazeley.
Thomas last wore the national jersey in a friendly against Ireland in late 2019. His recent inclusion in Bazeley's squad for the trans-Tasman clashes marks a triumphant return spurred by newfound fitness, allowing him to regain a starting position at PEC Zwolle in the Dutch top division.
Bazeley expressed his excitement about Thomas's comeback, describing it as akin to signing a new player, which is rare for a national team. The coach emphasized Thomas's quality and caliber, anticipating his contribution to New Zealand's World Cup journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Wallaroos Prepare for Rugby World Cup Amid Injury Concerns
Soccer-Former West Germany World Cup winner Mill dies aged 67
Caslick's Determination: Overcoming Injury for World Cup Glory
Scotland Triumphs to Secure U19 World Cup Berth
Cody Gakpo's Journey: From Premier League Triumph to World Cup Aspirations