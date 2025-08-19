Uncertainty Shrouds Indian Super League Amidst Labour Dispute

The Indian Super League (ISL) is embroiled in controversy as FIFPRO expresses its 'deep concern' over the ongoing suspension of the league. The suspension stems from an inability to renew contracts with commercial partners, led by Reliance's Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

The contract negotiations hit a snag when India's Supreme Court advised the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to delay renewing the FSDL deal until a ruling on implementing a new AIFF constitution. This legal quagmire has left clubs like Bengaluru FC in a bind, resulting in unpaid salaries for players and staff.

Highlighting the violation of labour rights, FIFPRO, together with the Football Players' Association of India (FPAI), has appealed to soccer authorities, including FIFA, to intervene. The union urges AIFF and FSDL to confirm the league schedule swiftly and continue fulfilling contractual obligations to restore stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)