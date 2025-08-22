Left Menu

Bangladesh's Strategic Squad for Asia Cup: A Blend of Experience and Emerging Talent

Bangladesh has announced its 16-member squad for the Asia Cup, recalling wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan after three years. The tournament will feature Bangladesh against teams like Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong. Litton Das leads the team with important contributions from Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:32 IST
Bangladesh's Strategic Squad for Asia Cup: A Blend of Experience and Emerging Talent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has unveiled its 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, reintegrating wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan into the roster after a three-year hiatus. Hasan, who showcased impressive domestic performances, joins Litton Das, who will lead the team in this prestigious tournament.

This Asia Cup serves as a pivotal phase in Bangladesh's preparations for next year's T20 World Cup. The tournament, scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 9-28, sees Bangladesh placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka.

The squad, which will also engage in a three-game T20I series against the Netherlands before the Asia Cup, includes seasoned players Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed whose roles are anticipated to be crucial. Notably absent are Mehidy Hassan Miraz and former T20I captain Najmul Hossain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025