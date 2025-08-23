Left Menu

Argentina's Champions Anticipated to Play in Kerala

Argentina, reigning world champions, announced a FIFA friendly match in Kerala, India, in November. The game, showcasing Lionel Messi, is between November 10 and 18 in Kochi. This announcement excites Kerala's fans following their 2022 World Cup win. Previous doubts existed over the tour's confirmation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 23-08-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 08:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Argentina, the reigning world champions, will play a FIFA friendly match in Kerala, India, in November. The game will take place between November 10 and 18, potentially in Kochi. Lionel Scaloni's team aims to engage with their extensive fan base in India, especially in Kerala.

The Argentine football association shared on its official platform that the team will have two FIFA friendlies remaining in 2025. The first will occur in the United States in October. The second is planned for November, with matches lined up in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India, though opponents are yet to be finalized.

Kerala's Sports Minister, V Adburahiman, confirmed the match on social media, expressing the enthusiasm of local fans for Lionel Messi's visit. The Argentine team has been warmly supported by Kerala fans, notably after their 2022 World Cup win. The association had previously pointed fingers at state officials for delays in confirming the tour, a reminiscent situation of their 2011 visit when they played Venezuela in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

