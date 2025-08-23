Left Menu

Rabada and Jansen Return as South Africa Announce England Tour Squads

South Africa has named Kagiso Rabada in their ODI and T20 squads for their England tour, despite an ongoing ankle injury. The team will play three ODIs and three T20s. Coach Shukri Conrad remains optimistic about Rabada's participation and is prioritizing T20 cricket. Marco Jansen and David Miller return to action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:10 IST
Rabada and Jansen Return as South Africa Announce England Tour Squads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa has confirmed the inclusion of fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in their one-day international and Twenty20 squads for their upcoming tour of England, despite ongoing concerns over his ankle injury.

The Proteas will play three ODIs from September 2-7, followed by three T20 matches. They will travel directly from Australia, where they currently lead a 50-over series 2-0. Coach Shukri Conrad expressed optimism about Rabada's involvement, emphasizing a priority towards T20 cricket.

All-rounder Marco Jansen, recovering from a thumb injury, returns for the T20 matches, while young fast bowler Kwena Maphaka is included as cover for Rabada. Hard-hitting left-hander David Miller also rejoins the T20 squad, along with Donovan Ferreira.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025