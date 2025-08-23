Rabada and Jansen Return as South Africa Announce England Tour Squads
South Africa has named Kagiso Rabada in their ODI and T20 squads for their England tour, despite an ongoing ankle injury. The team will play three ODIs and three T20s. Coach Shukri Conrad remains optimistic about Rabada's participation and is prioritizing T20 cricket. Marco Jansen and David Miller return to action.
South Africa has confirmed the inclusion of fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in their one-day international and Twenty20 squads for their upcoming tour of England, despite ongoing concerns over his ankle injury.
The Proteas will play three ODIs from September 2-7, followed by three T20 matches. They will travel directly from Australia, where they currently lead a 50-over series 2-0. Coach Shukri Conrad expressed optimism about Rabada's involvement, emphasizing a priority towards T20 cricket.
All-rounder Marco Jansen, recovering from a thumb injury, returns for the T20 matches, while young fast bowler Kwena Maphaka is included as cover for Rabada. Hard-hitting left-hander David Miller also rejoins the T20 squad, along with Donovan Ferreira.
(With inputs from agencies.)