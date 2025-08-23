Rabada and Jansen Return as South Africa Announce England Tour Squads

South Africa has confirmed the inclusion of fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in their one-day international and Twenty20 squads for their upcoming tour of England, despite ongoing concerns over his ankle injury.

The Proteas will play three ODIs from September 2-7, followed by three T20 matches. They will travel directly from Australia, where they currently lead a 50-over series 2-0. Coach Shukri Conrad expressed optimism about Rabada's involvement, emphasizing a priority towards T20 cricket.

All-rounder Marco Jansen, recovering from a thumb injury, returns for the T20 matches, while young fast bowler Kwena Maphaka is included as cover for Rabada. Hard-hitting left-hander David Miller also rejoins the T20 squad, along with Donovan Ferreira.

(With inputs from agencies.)