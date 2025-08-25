Left Menu

Jamil Sets Focused Course as Indian National Team Preps for CAFA Nations Cup

Indian football head coach Khalid Jamil addressed the media in Bengaluru, highlighting the team's preparations for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. Emphasizing unity and professionalism, Jamil outlined India's strategy against Group B opponents Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan, while also unveiling the 23-man squad for the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:32 IST
Khalid Jamil (centre). (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian senior men's football team head coach, Khalid Jamil, was formally introduced to the press in Bengaluru on Monday during a briefing conducted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Key figures in attendance included AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and Vice President NA Haris.

Jamil, who has overseen the national camp for the past ten days, discussed India's strategies for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup 2025. 'Our immediate focus is on the approaching matches. We have limited preparation time, but this is just the beginning. Once we advance, we can consider future steps,' Jamil remarked, according to an AIFF statement.

As India prepares to confront Tajikistan, IR Iran, and Afghanistan in Group B from August 29 in Hisor, Tajikistan, Jamil emphasized unity and professional conduct. He affirmed, 'The players are professionals, and once they are on the field, their focus is unwavering. Every team member is putting in significant effort to adapt and showcase emerging talents.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

