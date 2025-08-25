Jaipur Pink Panthers Usher in New Era with Nitin Rawal as Captain

In a strategic move for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Jaipur Pink Panthers have announced Nitin Rawal as their captain, with Reza Mirbagheri stepping in as vice-captain. Rawal's return to the squad marks a full-circle moment, having been with the squad from Season 5 to 8 as an emerging player.

Mirbagheri's appointment as vice-captain comes after his pivotal role in the team's championship success in Season 9. His defensive prowess and leadership qualities further solidify the Panthers' strategic foundation. As the team welcomes new talent under head coach Narender Redhu, the leadership duo is poised to guide the Panthers' season ambitions.

Speaking on their new roles, Rawal expressed pride in leading the team, while Mirbagheri highlighted his ongoing commitment to the franchise's spirit. Head coach Redhu emphasized the complementary leadership qualities of the duo, which aim to drive the team to a successful season opener against the Patna Pirates.

