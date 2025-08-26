Left Menu

Everton Secures Tyler Dibling in Major Transfer

Everton FC secured Southampton winger Tyler Dibling on a four-year deal, reportedly worth 42 million pounds. The 19-year-old aims to contribute with goals and assists, as he joins the team that has one win and one loss this season. Next, they face Mansfield Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Everton Football Club announced on Monday that they have signed young winger Tyler Dibling from Southampton on a four-year deal. The 19-year-old, who made 33 appearances last season for the Saints, joins the club amid reports of a transfer fee around 42 million pounds.

Dibling expressed his excitement about joining Everton, telling evertontv, "I think I've come to Everton at the perfect time and hopefully I can be here for many years." He's focused on maximizing his game time and contributing with goals and assists throughout the season.

Everton has commenced the new season with mixed results, having secured one win and one loss in league play. They are scheduled to face Mansfield Town in the League Cup on Wednesday, followed by a Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

