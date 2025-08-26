Venus Williams' Thrilling Return to U.S. Open Sparks Memories and Admiration

Venus Williams showcased moments of past glory under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. Despite pushing Karolina Muchova to a deciding set, the 45-year-old American fell 6-3 2-6 6-1 in a thrilling U.S. Open first-round encounter.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion made her record-extending 25th main draw appearance in New York, where she won titles in 2000 and 2001. Her spirited performance captivated a vibrant and supportive audience. Muchova admitted feeling the pressure created by the electric atmosphere.

Williams responded well, especially in the second set, showcasing her sharp net play and powerful groundstrokes. Yet, as the match progressed, Muchova surged in the final set, ultimately sealing the victory. Williams left the court to a warm ovation, her legacy deeply felt by onlookers.

(With inputs from agencies.)