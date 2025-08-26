Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Opens Doors for Athletes with Job Reservation Scheme

Tamil Nadu invites applications for government jobs under a 3% sports quota. Eligible athletes, including Olympians and Para-Athletes, aged up to 40 (50 for Para-Athletes), can apply. Initiatives aim to boost sports in the state. Applications open until September 24, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster its sports ecosystem, Tamil Nadu has announced job reservations for sportspersons in government roles. As detailed on Tuesday, this initiative extends a three percent reservation for those distinguished in international sporting arenas, including the Olympics.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) clarified that participating athletes must meet prescribed education qualifications and should be native to the state. Notably, while the general age limit is set at 40, Para-Athletes benefit from a relaxed cap at 50 years.

This effort aligns with broader government strategies to elevate Tamil Nadu's sports profile, ensuring deserving athletes have tangible career opportunities. Interested candidates can apply from August 25 to September 24, 2025, on the SDAT website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

