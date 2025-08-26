Left Menu

Ruturaj Gaikwad Finds Form with Century in Buchi Babu Invitational

Ruturaj Gaikwad marked a return to form with a century in the Buchi Babu Invitational, overcoming a challenging year marked by injuries and selection woes. Alongside opener Arshin Kulkarni, Gaikwad led Maharashtra to a solid performance in a warm-up event for the 2025-26 domestic season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sarfaraz Khan (Photo: BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had not represented India in over a year, rediscovered his form with a blazing hundred in the 2025 Buchi Babu Invitational tournament. This event serves as preparation for the upcoming 2025-26 domestic season. Gaikwad, playing for Maharashtra, initially struggled, scoring 1 and 11 in the first-round defeat against Chhattisgarh.

Gaikwad was absent for the second match but returned for the third against Himachal Pradesh. Maharashtra won the toss and opted to bat, with Gaikwad stabilizing the inning alongside Arshin Kulkarni. They forged a 220-run partnership, and Gaikwad reached his century in 122 balls, ultimately scoring 133 runs from 144 balls.

Despite a difficult 2025, including a curtailed IPL season and missed Test opportunities, Gaikwad is keen to make an impact. He, alongside Sarfaraz Khan, who scored a 138 in another match, will represent West Zone in the Duleep Trophy starting Thursday.

