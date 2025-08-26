Left Menu

Mohammed Siraj: The Kohli-Influenced Warrior of the Cricket Field

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj reveals how playing alongside Virat Kohli taught him to embrace a combat-ready mentality during matches. Recalling his bond with the ex-skipper, Siraj credits Kohli for instilling aggression and utilizing crowd support, elements instrumental in his success in England.

Siraj with Virat Kohli. (Photo: mohammedsirajofficial Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has opened up about the invaluable lessons he gleaned from former Test captain and legendary batsman Virat Kohli, notably adopting a 'fighting approach' that sees the opposition as adversaries. These insights came to light during a conversation with Boria Majumdar at Revsportz.

Siraj, who developed a strong rapport with Kohli over years together at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and as teammates on the Indian national team, referred to Kohli as his 'superhero.' This bond was further evidenced by Siraj's role in guiding India during a tense Test against England, which ended in a remarkable comeback.

The pacer emphasized the importance of aggression on the field, a trait he shares with Kohli, while acknowledging the impact of crowd support on his performance. Siraj's stellar efforts during the England tour, where he emerged as India's leading wicket-taker, exemplify the effectiveness of these strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

