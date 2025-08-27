Left Menu

U.S. Open Day 3: Triumphs, Challenges, and Surprises Galore

The third day of the U.S. Open featured compelling matches and notable exits. Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek, and Lorenzo Musetti successfully advanced, while Venus Williams and other favorites faced surprise losses. The tournament highlighted thrilling performances across the board, signaling a competitive event filled with anticipation and unexpected turns.

U.S. Open Day 3: Triumphs, Challenges, and Surprises Galore
The third day at the U.S. Open saw several standout performances and surprising upsets, capturing the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

Jannik Sinner commenced his title defense with a convincing straight-sets victory over Vit Kopriva. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti staged a remarkable comeback, overcoming an initial setback to defeat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

The tournament was also marked by the emotional exit of Venus Williams and other surprising results, setting the stage for an unpredictable and exciting competition ahead.

