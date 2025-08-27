U.S. Open Day 3: Triumphs, Challenges, and Surprises Galore

The third day at the U.S. Open saw several standout performances and surprising upsets, capturing the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide.

Jannik Sinner commenced his title defense with a convincing straight-sets victory over Vit Kopriva. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti staged a remarkable comeback, overcoming an initial setback to defeat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

The tournament was also marked by the emotional exit of Venus Williams and other surprising results, setting the stage for an unpredictable and exciting competition ahead.

