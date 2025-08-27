Controlling the Pitch: India's Dominance at SAFF U17 Women's Championship
India's U17 Women's team showcased remarkable prowess by defeating Bhutan 5-0 in their SAFF Championship match. Anushka Kumari shined with two goals, contributing to India's unbeaten run. Dominating from start to finish, India now leads the group, emphasizing their unbeaten streak and total control of the tournament.
India's U17 Women's football team delivered a masterclass performance by dismantling Bhutan 5-0 at the SAFF Championship, held at Changlimithang Stadium. The Young Tigresses, as they are known, asserted their dominance with a commanding lead of 3-0 by halftime.
Forward Anushka Kumari continued her spectacular form, netting two early goals. This victory extends India's lead at the top of their group with 12 points. In an impressive display of prowess, India has now scored 22 goals without conceding any, showcasing their formidable on-field strategies and skills.
India's relentless pursuit of goals kept Bhutan on the backfoot. Each attack from the Indian side tested Bhutan's defenses, and despite a brave display, Bhutan was unable to withstand the onslaught. Key performances from Kumari and her teammates solidified India's unbeaten status in the competition.
