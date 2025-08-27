Left Menu

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs as Protests Mar Vuelta Stage

UAE Team Emirates-XRG claimed victory in stage five of the Vuelta a Espana, with Jonas Vingegaard regaining the red jersey. Despite protests halting Israel-Premier Tech on the road, the event showcased the tactical intricacies of team time trials, a discipline making a resurgence in cycling tours.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG emerged victorious in stage five of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday, clinching a vital team time trial win. The triumph allowed Jonas Vingegaard to reclaim the leader's red jersey, originally taken by David Gaudu of Groupama-FDJ, highlighting the fluctuating drama of competitive cycling.

The team time trial, although increasingly rare on Grand Tours, offers a tactical twist capable of reshuffling the leaderboard within a single stage. This resurgence was evident during the 24.1 km stage in Figueres, where UAE Team Emirates-XRG finished in 25 minutes and 26 seconds, riding at a blistering speed of nearly 57 kph.

Meanwhile, the stage was briefly overshadowed by political protests as Israel-Premier Tech was halted by demonstrators holding Palestinian flags. The incident sparked safety concerns, with the team falling vital seconds behind, condemning the disruption that risked the safety of all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

