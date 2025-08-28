Left Menu

Manchester United Smashes PSV Eindhoven to Edge Closer to Women's Champions League Group Stage

Manchester United defeated PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in a Women's Champions League qualifier, with Elisabeth Terland scoring a hat-trick. Despite the victory, the attendance was low with only 387 fans. United aims to secure its spot in the next phase during the mini-tournament in Stockholm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 01:08 IST
Manchester United Smashes PSV Eindhoven to Edge Closer to Women's Champions League Group Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United took a significant step towards qualifying for the revamped Women's Champions League group stage, securing a decisive 4-0 victory against PSV Eindhoven in Stockholm. The triumph, marked by Elisabeth Terland's hat-trick, was witnessed by just 387 fans at the 30,000-seater stadium.

Despite the low turnout, the match was crucial in determining who moves to the final qualifying stage of the competition. Nine clubs, including Arsenal, have already qualified, while United will face Hammarby—who recently defeated FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv in a gripping match—for a chance to advance further.

The new tournament format has been praised by Hammarby coach Martin Sjogren as offering a greater chance for smaller clubs to progress. United supporters, though few in Stockholm, are optimistic about the club's European journey, hoping for more historic matches to come.

TRENDING

1
Chaos in Buenos Aires: Milei's Campaign Trail Under Attack

Chaos in Buenos Aires: Milei's Campaign Trail Under Attack

 Global
2
Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

Nvidia and AI Propel S&P 500 to Record Highs

 Global
3
Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

Israeli Foreign Minister Says No Plan for Palestinian State

 United States
4
Federal Overhaul: Union Station's Revival Under Trump's Plan

Federal Overhaul: Union Station's Revival Under Trump's Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025