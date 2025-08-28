Manchester United Smashes PSV Eindhoven to Edge Closer to Women's Champions League Group Stage
Manchester United took a significant step towards qualifying for the revamped Women's Champions League group stage, securing a decisive 4-0 victory against PSV Eindhoven in Stockholm. The triumph, marked by Elisabeth Terland's hat-trick, was witnessed by just 387 fans at the 30,000-seater stadium.
Despite the low turnout, the match was crucial in determining who moves to the final qualifying stage of the competition. Nine clubs, including Arsenal, have already qualified, while United will face Hammarby—who recently defeated FC Metalist 1925 Kharkiv in a gripping match—for a chance to advance further.
The new tournament format has been praised by Hammarby coach Martin Sjogren as offering a greater chance for smaller clubs to progress. United supporters, though few in Stockholm, are optimistic about the club's European journey, hoping for more historic matches to come.