India's Asia Cup Quest: High Stakes and Redemption
India, aiming for a World Cup spot, begins the men's Asia Cup hockey with a challenging match against China. Despite recent setbacks in the Pro League, India remains a strong contender, backed by a full-strength squad. Defensive strategy and penalty corner conversion are crucial areas needing improvement.
India is embarking on a crucial campaign in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament starting Friday against China, as the team seeks a World Cup qualification amid a recent spell of poor form.
Placed in Pool A alongside Japan and Kazakhstan, India is determined to bounce back after a disappointing run in the FIH Pro League, where a seven-game losing streak and defensive lapses undermined their efforts.
Chief coach Craig Fulton has emphasized the importance of the Asia Cup, pledging a more robust defensive strategy. Meanwhile, China, ranked 23rd, will rely on counter-attacks in their attempt to upset the hosts in this fiercely contested opener.
(With inputs from agencies.)
