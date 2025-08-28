India's Asia Cup Quest: High Stakes and Redemption

India is embarking on a crucial campaign in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament starting Friday against China, as the team seeks a World Cup qualification amid a recent spell of poor form.

Placed in Pool A alongside Japan and Kazakhstan, India is determined to bounce back after a disappointing run in the FIH Pro League, where a seven-game losing streak and defensive lapses undermined their efforts.

Chief coach Craig Fulton has emphasized the importance of the Asia Cup, pledging a more robust defensive strategy. Meanwhile, China, ranked 23rd, will rely on counter-attacks in their attempt to upset the hosts in this fiercely contested opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)