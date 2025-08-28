Left Menu

Indian Football's Potential Breakthrough: Transparent Tender Process Agreed for ISL

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) agree on a transparent tender process to select a commercial partner for the Indian Super League. The agreement aims to resolve existing conflicts, align with global practices, and comply with international football regulations. A Supreme Court submission highlights this agreement.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:20 IST
Indian Football's Potential Breakthrough: Transparent Tender Process Agreed for ISL
The impasse in Indian football looks to be resolving as AIFF and FSDL secured an agreement on a 'transparent tender' process for selecting a commercial partner for the Indian Super League (ISL). This decision was submitted to the Supreme Court, aligning with an earlier directive from the apex court.

The AIFF and FSDL have touted the consensual resolution as being in the larger public interest, promoting football in India. They will conduct an open, competitive, and transparent tender in line with global best practices, adhering to various national sports regulations and FIFA/AFC standards.

The arrangement follows a warning from FIFA and the AFC, who threatened an international ban if AIFF failed to update its constitution. The collaboration represents a key step forward, aiming to maintain the integrity of the Indian football ecosystem and ensure a seamless transition for upcoming seasons.

