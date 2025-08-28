Left Menu

Chris Froome's Spiraling Journey: Another Crash Adds to Cycling Legend's Challenges

Cycling champion Chris Froome has been hospitalized following a severe training crash, sustaining multiple injuries including broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Despite aspirations for a Tour de France comeback, Froome's recent crashes have hindered his performance, adding to a series of setbacks since his 2019 accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:00 IST
Cycling icon Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France champion, faces a significant setback after being airlifted to a Toulon hospital. The 40-year-old crashed during training, suffering a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and a back fracture, according to his team, Israel-Premier Tech.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, with the team confirming that no other cyclists or vehicles were involved. Fortunately, Froome did not sustain any head injuries. Medical scans revealed critical concerns, including a pneumothorax, multiple rib fractures, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, prompting surgery.

Despite his decorated career, including seven Grand Tour victories, Froome has struggled to return to peak form following a severe 2019 crash. Recent performance challenges and injuries, such as a broken collarbone earlier this year, have clouded his hopes of another Tour de France appearance.

