Pakistan Rejoins FIH Hockey Pro League in 2025-26: A Historic Return
Pakistan confirms its participation in the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League, marking its historic return to elite competition. This includes matches against India. After New Zealand declined the invitation, Pakistan, the runners-up of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup, has stepped in to join top teams like Argentina and Germany.
- Country:
- India
Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League, committing to face arch-rival India in this prestigious tournament once again. This return is seen as a significant milestone for the team and the sport globally.
The International Hockey Federation extended the invitation to Pakistan after New Zealand, who won the Nations Cup, opted out. This allowed Pakistan, the runners-up of the tournament in Malaysia, to step up and join the league of elite hockey teams.
FIH President Tayyab Ikram expressed enthusiasm about Pakistan's return, citing it as a boost to the visibility of the Pro League. Pakistan joins the likes of Argentina, Australia, and Germany, enhancing the competitive spirit of the upcoming season.
ALSO READ
Tidal Wave of Sports: From Messi's Mastery to Cowboys' Value
Inaugural Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award Unveiled in Assam
Telangana's Sports Hub: A Vision for Global Prestige
Celebrating National Sports Day: A Call for Fitness and Unity
Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Tumult, and Tactics Unleashed!