Left Menu

Pakistan Rejoins FIH Hockey Pro League in 2025-26: A Historic Return

Pakistan confirms its participation in the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League, marking its historic return to elite competition. This includes matches against India. After New Zealand declined the invitation, Pakistan, the runners-up of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup, has stepped in to join top teams like Argentina and Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:21 IST
Pakistan Rejoins FIH Hockey Pro League in 2025-26: A Historic Return
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League, committing to face arch-rival India in this prestigious tournament once again. This return is seen as a significant milestone for the team and the sport globally.

The International Hockey Federation extended the invitation to Pakistan after New Zealand, who won the Nations Cup, opted out. This allowed Pakistan, the runners-up of the tournament in Malaysia, to step up and join the league of elite hockey teams.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram expressed enthusiasm about Pakistan's return, citing it as a boost to the visibility of the Pro League. Pakistan joins the likes of Argentina, Australia, and Germany, enhancing the competitive spirit of the upcoming season.

TRENDING

1
Betrayal and Retribution: The Tragic Tale of Randhir Yadav

Betrayal and Retribution: The Tragic Tale of Randhir Yadav

 India
2
CDC Leadership Exodus Over Vaccine Policy Turmoil

CDC Leadership Exodus Over Vaccine Policy Turmoil

 Global
3
U.S. Economy's Growth: The AI and Tariff Tug-of-War

U.S. Economy's Growth: The AI and Tariff Tug-of-War

 Global
4
Thrilling Matches & Surprises at US Open Day 5

Thrilling Matches & Surprises at US Open Day 5

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025