Pakistan Rejoins FIH Hockey Pro League in 2025-26: A Historic Return

Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League, committing to face arch-rival India in this prestigious tournament once again. This return is seen as a significant milestone for the team and the sport globally.

The International Hockey Federation extended the invitation to Pakistan after New Zealand, who won the Nations Cup, opted out. This allowed Pakistan, the runners-up of the tournament in Malaysia, to step up and join the league of elite hockey teams.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram expressed enthusiasm about Pakistan's return, citing it as a boost to the visibility of the Pro League. Pakistan joins the likes of Argentina, Australia, and Germany, enhancing the competitive spirit of the upcoming season.