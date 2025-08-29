From Emerging Stars to Cricket Maestros: Khaleel Ahmed's Journey in Indian Cricket

In the competitive landscape of Indian cricket, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has spotlighted Arshdeep Singh, the nation's leading T20I wicket-taker, while also highlighting a potential rising star in Khaleel Ahmed. Through outstanding performances, Arshdeep has strengthened his position within the team, becoming instrumental in India's T20 World Cup success in 2024.

With 99 wickets from 63 matches, Singh is on the cusp of becoming the first Indian with 100 T20I wickets. Pathan, in conversation with Boria Majumdar, expressed confidence in Khaleel Ahmed as a promising contender due to his ability to deliver speeds of 135-140 kph and proficiency in swinging the ball both ways.

After a brief absence from national duties, Ahmed's efforts in leading the Chennai Super King's bowling attack have earned admiration. Despite not being named in India's Asia Cup squad, Pathan holds firm belief in Ahmed's capacity to evolve and impact India's future cricket scenarios significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)