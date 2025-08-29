Left Menu

From Emerging Stars to Cricket Maestros: Khaleel Ahmed's Journey in Indian Cricket

Irfan Pathan praises Arshdeep Singh's remarkable skills in T20 cricket while spotlighting Khaleel Ahmed as the apt alternative. Despite Ahmed's strong IPL season with CSK, he remains outside India's Asia Cup squad. Pathan believes Ahmed's improved performance and potential could secure his future spot in India's team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:25 IST
From Emerging Stars to Cricket Maestros: Khaleel Ahmed's Journey in Indian Cricket
India pacer Khaleel Ahmed (Photo: @khaleelahmed13/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the competitive landscape of Indian cricket, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has spotlighted Arshdeep Singh, the nation's leading T20I wicket-taker, while also highlighting a potential rising star in Khaleel Ahmed. Through outstanding performances, Arshdeep has strengthened his position within the team, becoming instrumental in India's T20 World Cup success in 2024.

With 99 wickets from 63 matches, Singh is on the cusp of becoming the first Indian with 100 T20I wickets. Pathan, in conversation with Boria Majumdar, expressed confidence in Khaleel Ahmed as a promising contender due to his ability to deliver speeds of 135-140 kph and proficiency in swinging the ball both ways.

After a brief absence from national duties, Ahmed's efforts in leading the Chennai Super King's bowling attack have earned admiration. Despite not being named in India's Asia Cup squad, Pathan holds firm belief in Ahmed's capacity to evolve and impact India's future cricket scenarios significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between France and Russia Over Macron's Remarks

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between France and Russia Over Macron's Remarks

 Russia
2
Tragic Theft Incident Sparks Protests in Jamshedpur

Tragic Theft Incident Sparks Protests in Jamshedpur

 India
3
India's Economy Surges Amid Tariff Challenges

India's Economy Surges Amid Tariff Challenges

 Global
4
Conocarpus Crisis: A Growing Threat to India's Ecosystems and Public Health

Conocarpus Crisis: A Growing Threat to India's Ecosystems and Public Health

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025