Sinner's Unstoppable Streak Continues at U.S. Open

Defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased his formidable prowess to advance to the U.S. Open fourth round on Saturday, securing a 5-7 6-4 6-3 6-3 victory over 27th seed Denis Shapovalov. This triumph sustained his impressive streak at hardcourt Grand Slams, marking his 24th consecutive win since 2023.

Despite facing a nerve-wracking moment in the first set with a double fault, Sinner demonstrated resilience, ultimately holding his serve. The Italian's subsequent rally, highlighted by a superb lob, electrified the crowd and led to a crucial break back.

Shapovalov, visibly frustrated by an automated foot fault call, managed to clinch the opening set. However, as shadows fell over the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sinner's ice-cool demeanor prevailed, overturning a deficit in the second set with six consecutive games to seize control of the match. Sinner's victory now sets up a highly anticipated showdown against either Tommy Paul or Alexander Bublik.

(With inputs from agencies.)