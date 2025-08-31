Sinner's Unstoppable Streak Continues at U.S. Open
Jannik Sinner powered past Denis Shapovalov at the U.S. Open, extending his undefeated streak at hardcourt Grand Slams to 24 matches. Despite initial setbacks, Sinner rallied to claim a 5-7 6-4 6-3 6-3 victory, setting up a next-round encounter with either Tommy Paul or Alexander Bublik.
Defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased his formidable prowess to advance to the U.S. Open fourth round on Saturday, securing a 5-7 6-4 6-3 6-3 victory over 27th seed Denis Shapovalov. This triumph sustained his impressive streak at hardcourt Grand Slams, marking his 24th consecutive win since 2023.
Despite facing a nerve-wracking moment in the first set with a double fault, Sinner demonstrated resilience, ultimately holding his serve. The Italian's subsequent rally, highlighted by a superb lob, electrified the crowd and led to a crucial break back.
Shapovalov, visibly frustrated by an automated foot fault call, managed to clinch the opening set. However, as shadows fell over the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sinner's ice-cool demeanor prevailed, overturning a deficit in the second set with six consecutive games to seize control of the match. Sinner's victory now sets up a highly anticipated showdown against either Tommy Paul or Alexander Bublik.
