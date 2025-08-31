Felix Auger-Aliassime Upsets Alexander Zverev in U.S. Open Thriller
Felix Auger-Aliassime made a comeback from a set down to defeat world number three Alexander Zverev, advancing to the last 16 at the U.S. Open. Demonstrating resilience, he won in four sets, showcasing powerful play, and will next face Andrey Rublev.
In a stunning U.S. Open match, Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame a set deficit to defeat world number three Alexander Zverev, progressing to the tournament's final 16. The Canadian's victory was marked by powerful serves and strategic plays.
Zverev took an early lead, clinching the first set with strategic holds. However, Auger-Aliassime bounced back fiercely in the second set, winning a tense tiebreaker 9-7 to even the match.
Dominating the remainder of the match, Auger-Aliassime showcased exceptional skill and control, frustrating Zverev into errors. With this triumph, Auger-Aliassime is set to face off against Andrey Rublev in the next round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
