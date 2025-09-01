Napoli Bolsters Attack with Rasmus Hojlund Loan

Napoli have strategically strengthened their squad by acquiring Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United on a season-long loan. With Romelu Lukaku sidelined due to a thigh injury, this move addresses the Italian champions' concerns over their forward depth.

The loan agreement reportedly includes a conditional purchase clause, obligating Napoli to a permanent transfer for 44 million euros should they qualify for the Champions League. Hojlund's stint at United, where he scored 14 goals in 62 Premier League matches, was mixed following his 2023 arrival from Atalanta for 70 million pounds.

Amidst spending of approximately 200 million pounds on new signings like Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo, United left Hojlund out of their recent games. Now at Napoli, Hojlund aims to replicate Scott McTominay's success, who became Serie A's MVP after his own move.

(With inputs from agencies.)