Cummins' Back Woes Threaten Australia's Ashes Campaign

Australia's preparations for the Ashes have been disrupted as captain Pat Cummins struggles with a lower back issue that has cast doubt over his availability. The fast bowler has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series due to lumbar bone stress.

Cricket Australia confirmed that Cummins continues to experience pain following the West Indies tour, necessitating further management before the Ashes. Despite the setback, selectors' chair George Bailey remains hopeful regarding Cummins' progress, citing his availability for the series-opener in Perth on November 21.

Cummins' injury coincides with Mitchell Starc's T20 retirement, altering Australia's fast bowling lineup. Meanwhile, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis reclaims his World Cup spot, poised to contribute alongside newcomers Mitch Owen and Matt Short after recovering from injuries.

