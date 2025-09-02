Left Menu

Cummins' Back Woes Threaten Australia's Ashes Campaign

Australia's Ashes preparations face challenges with Pat Cummins sidelined by a back injury, putting his series participation at risk. Despite his absence in white-ball games, selectors remain optimistic about his Ashes readiness, while Mitchell Starc exits T20 scene, impacting team dynamics ahead of major tournaments.

Australia's preparations for the Ashes have been disrupted as captain Pat Cummins struggles with a lower back issue that has cast doubt over his availability. The fast bowler has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series due to lumbar bone stress.

Cricket Australia confirmed that Cummins continues to experience pain following the West Indies tour, necessitating further management before the Ashes. Despite the setback, selectors' chair George Bailey remains hopeful regarding Cummins' progress, citing his availability for the series-opener in Perth on November 21.

Cummins' injury coincides with Mitchell Starc's T20 retirement, altering Australia's fast bowling lineup. Meanwhile, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis reclaims his World Cup spot, poised to contribute alongside newcomers Mitch Owen and Matt Short after recovering from injuries.

