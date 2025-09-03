Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Advances to U.S. Open Semi-Finals with Flawless Performance

Carlos Alcaraz showcased his impeccable form as he advanced to the U.S. Open semi-finals without dropping a set, defeating Jiri Lehecka. Alcaraz's performance highlights his physical prowess and strategic play, positioning him as a strong contender to challenge Novak Djokovic or Taylor Fritz in the next round.

Updated: 03-09-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 04:43 IST
Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed at the U.S. Open, effortlessly secured a spot in the semi-finals on Tuesday by overwhelming Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka in straight sets—6-4, 6-2, 6-4—on the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium. Demonstrating his command of the court, Alcaraz delivered 28 winners and maintained dominance throughout the match without facing a single break point.

This match marks a continued streak of excellence for Alcaraz, who is yet to lose a set at Flushing Meadows. Notably, Lehecka, one of the few players to have beaten Alcaraz this season, could not replicate his previous success as the Spaniard's strategic game and ferocious forehand proved overwhelming. As Alcaraz expressed, maintaining an image of physical readiness creates psychological pressure on opponents.

Alcaraz's relentless performance in the tournament signifies his hunger for victory and potentially reclaiming the top ATP ranking from Jannik Sinner. His focus now shifts to the next match, where he will face either tennis legend Novak Djokovic or American fourth seed Taylor Fritz, a challenge he seems eagerly prepared for.

