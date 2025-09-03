Left Menu

Heartbreak and Hope: Virat Kohli Reflects on IPL Tragedy

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli reflected on the devastating June 4 stampede during IPL celebrations, resulting in 11 deaths. An inquiry blamed overcrowding and inadequate controls. RCB pledged compensation and launched 'RCB Cares' for improved crowd management. Kohli offers empathy amidst criticism aimed at the franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:58 IST
Virat Kohli

India's cricket luminary, Virat Kohli, has candidly addressed the tragic stampede on June 4 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations of his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which resulted in 11 fatalities.

The catastrophe unfolded as approximately 250,000 fans amassed at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to mark RCB's historic IPL triumph. Kohli stated that the event, meant to be a monumental triumph for the franchise, quickly descended into tragedy.

In response, RCB has taken significant steps, allocating Rs 25 lakh to each bereaved family and launching the 'RCB Cares' initiative aimed at enhancing crowd management protocols in conjunction with stadium and league officials.

