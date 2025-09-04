Left Menu

Amit Mishra Bids Farewell: A Legendary Leg-Spinner's Cricket Journey Concludes

Veteran cricketer Amit Mishra announces his retirement from all forms of cricket, concluding a 15-year career. Despite last playing for India in 2017, he remained active in the IPL until 2024. Mishra played 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20s, debuting successfully against Australia in 2008.

Updated: 04-09-2025 12:56 IST
Renowned leg-spinner Amit Mishra has officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, capping a distinguished career that spanned over 15 years.

The 42-year-old player from Haryana, who last represented India in 2017, continued to leave his mark in the Indian Premier League until the 2024 season.

Mishra, a classical leg-break bowler, made a memorable debut against Australia in 2008, taking a five-wicket haul, and will be remembered for his contributions across 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20 matches.

