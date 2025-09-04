Amit Mishra Bids Farewell: A Legendary Leg-Spinner's Cricket Journey Concludes

Renowned leg-spinner Amit Mishra has officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, capping a distinguished career that spanned over 15 years.

The 42-year-old player from Haryana, who last represented India in 2017, continued to leave his mark in the Indian Premier League until the 2024 season.

Mishra, a classical leg-break bowler, made a memorable debut against Australia in 2008, taking a five-wicket haul, and will be remembered for his contributions across 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20 matches.

