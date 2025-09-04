Gukesh Dominates in Grand Swiss Opener

India's D Gukesh demonstrated his prowess in the FIDE Grand Swiss tournament with an emphatic victory against France's Etienne Bacrot in the opening round. By employing the Caro Kann defense, Gukesh effectively countered Bacrot, seizing the game with strategic precision.

His triumph with the black pieces means he will proceed to the next round with the white pieces, where his skills are even more formidable. Gukesh, the youngest-ever world champion, aims to leverage his expertise to further cement his legacy.

In the women's division, Indian players R Vaishali and Vantika Agrawal began their campaigns with impressive wins, defeating Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova and Yulia Osmak, respectively. The first round set a dynamic pace for the tournament, with Indian players demonstrating strategic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)