Australia's Spin Duo Set to Lead World Cup Title Defense
The Australian women's cricket team has announced its squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup, led by Alyssa Healy. Key players Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham have recovered from injuries, strengthening the squad's chances in the spin-friendly conditions of India and Sri Lanka.
In a significant development for women's cricket, Australia has announced its squad for the ICC Women's World Cup, with Alyssa Healy at the helm. The tournament is set to take place from September 30 to November 2 across India and Sri Lanka.
The team sees the return of left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux after her recovery from a knee injury, though she will miss the preceding ODI series against India. The squad is further bolstered by the return of Georgia Wareham and Darcie Brown, who have also bounced back from recent injuries.
The Australian team, featuring a mix of seasoned players and World Cup debutants, aims to defend their title with a strong spin attack in the subcontinent's challenging conditions. Australia's campaign kicks off against New Zealand in Indore on October 1.
