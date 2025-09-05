Australia's Spin Duo Set to Lead World Cup Title Defense

In a significant development for women's cricket, Australia has announced its squad for the ICC Women's World Cup, with Alyssa Healy at the helm. The tournament is set to take place from September 30 to November 2 across India and Sri Lanka.

The team sees the return of left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux after her recovery from a knee injury, though she will miss the preceding ODI series against India. The squad is further bolstered by the return of Georgia Wareham and Darcie Brown, who have also bounced back from recent injuries.

The Australian team, featuring a mix of seasoned players and World Cup debutants, aims to defend their title with a strong spin attack in the subcontinent's challenging conditions. Australia's campaign kicks off against New Zealand in Indore on October 1.