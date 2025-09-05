Jagadeesan's Near Double Century Highlights Duleep Trophy Drama
Narayan Jagadeesan narrowly missed a double century as South Zone amassed 536 in their first innings against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final. Despite a slow second day, South Zone set a formidable target of 537. Jagadeesan's dismissal at 197 was a turning point.
Narayan Jagadeesan fell just three runs short of a double century, steering South Zone to a strong first innings total of 536 against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final.
Commencing the day at 297 for three, South Zone added 239 runs across the 88.2 overs of a sluggish second day, losing their remaining wickets in the process.
Jagadeesan's valiant innings included 16 boundaries and three sixes before he was run-out. The North Zone batsmen now face the challenge of chasing 537 runs over the remaining two days to secure their spot in the final.
