Left Menu

Jagadeesan's Near Double Century Highlights Duleep Trophy Drama

Narayan Jagadeesan narrowly missed a double century as South Zone amassed 536 in their first innings against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final. Despite a slow second day, South Zone set a formidable target of 537. Jagadeesan's dismissal at 197 was a turning point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:59 IST
Jagadeesan's Near Double Century Highlights Duleep Trophy Drama
Narayan Jagadeesan

Narayan Jagadeesan fell just three runs short of a double century, steering South Zone to a strong first innings total of 536 against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final.

Commencing the day at 297 for three, South Zone added 239 runs across the 88.2 overs of a sluggish second day, losing their remaining wickets in the process.

Jagadeesan's valiant innings included 16 boundaries and three sixes before he was run-out. The North Zone batsmen now face the challenge of chasing 537 runs over the remaining two days to secure their spot in the final.

TRENDING

1
Yogi Adityanath Unveils Cashless Medical Treatment for UP Teachers

Yogi Adityanath Unveils Cashless Medical Treatment for UP Teachers

 India
2
US-India Trade Tensions Escalate Over Russian Oil Purchases

US-India Trade Tensions Escalate Over Russian Oil Purchases

 Global
3
Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

 India
4
Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025