Mbappe's Magic Secures France's Commanding Victory Over Ukraine

France kicked off their World Cup qualifying journey with a triumphant 2-0 win over Ukraine, thanks to goals by Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe's 82nd-minute finish, enabled by a quick Real Madrid counterattack featuring Aurelien Tchouameni, marked his 51st international goal, equaling him with Thierry Henry.

Despite injury setbacks to substitutes Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, France maintained dominance. Ukraine's brief resurgence was nullified by Mbappe's decisive strike, assuring France's early lead in Group D against formidable opponents.

