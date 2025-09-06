Left Menu

Mbappe's Magic Secures France's Commanding Victory Over Ukraine

France began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Ukraine. Goals from Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe showcased their attacking prowess, while substitutions due to injuries added challenges. Mbappe's goal increased his international tally, aligning him second with Thierry Henry in France's scoring history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:36 IST
France kicked off their World Cup qualifying journey with a triumphant 2-0 win over Ukraine, thanks to goals by Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe's 82nd-minute finish, enabled by a quick Real Madrid counterattack featuring Aurelien Tchouameni, marked his 51st international goal, equaling him with Thierry Henry.

Despite injury setbacks to substitutes Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, France maintained dominance. Ukraine's brief resurgence was nullified by Mbappe's decisive strike, assuring France's early lead in Group D against formidable opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

