BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM
The BCCI is set to elect a new president and IPL chairman at its AGM on September 28. The presidency was vacated by Roger Binny, due to age restrictions, and other key roles are expected to continue. Devajit Saikia, among others, was previously elected to significant positions.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing for a significant leadership shift, with elections scheduled at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 28. The key discussions will center around electing a new president and IPL chairman.
This year, the presidency needs to be filled after former cricketer Roger Binny exited upon reaching the age limit of 70, as stipulated by the BCCI constitution. Binny's departure marks a pivotal moment for the organization to potentially chart a new strategic course.
As the AGM approaches, focus will not only be on the presidency but also on other leadership roles. Devajit Saikia continues as secretary, elected earlier this year, while the induction of representatives into various roles within the apex council echoes the emphasis on continuity and strategic governance.
