Left Menu

Deadly Blast Shakes Cricket Match: A Day of Tragedy in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A tragic explosion during a cricket match in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed at least one life and injured several others. The blast, deemed a targeted attack, coincided with operations against militants. No group has taken responsibility yet, although recent violence has heightened security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:36 IST
Deadly Blast Shakes Cricket Match: A Day of Tragedy in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic incident unfolded during a cricket match in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where an explosion claimed at least one life and injured several others, according to local police sources.

The blast struck the Kausar Cricket Ground in Bajaur district's Khar tehsil, a result of an improvised explosive device, confirmed Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique. Rafique described it as a targeted attack.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the blast, authorities suspect terrorism amid ongoing security operations in the region. Recent militant confrontations, including the deaths of three militants in Kohat district and a police constable in Lachi, have raised concerns.

TRENDING

1
Tripura's Generous Aid: CM Saha's Rs 5 Crore Contribution to Flood-Hit Himachal

Tripura's Generous Aid: CM Saha's Rs 5 Crore Contribution to Flood-Hit Himac...

 India
2
Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights

Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights

 Global
3
BJP Condemns Vandalism at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine: A Conspiracy Against National Identity

BJP Condemns Vandalism at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine: A Conspiracy Against ...

 India
4
Strategic Collaboration Urged for Ravi River Basin Flood Management

Strategic Collaboration Urged for Ravi River Basin Flood Management

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025