Deadly Blast Shakes Cricket Match: A Day of Tragedy in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A tragic incident unfolded during a cricket match in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where an explosion claimed at least one life and injured several others, according to local police sources.

The blast struck the Kausar Cricket Ground in Bajaur district's Khar tehsil, a result of an improvised explosive device, confirmed Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique. Rafique described it as a targeted attack.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the blast, authorities suspect terrorism amid ongoing security operations in the region. Recent militant confrontations, including the deaths of three militants in Kohat district and a police constable in Lachi, have raised concerns.