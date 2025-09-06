Deadly Blast Shakes Cricket Match: A Day of Tragedy in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
A tragic explosion during a cricket match in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed at least one life and injured several others. The blast, deemed a targeted attack, coincided with operations against militants. No group has taken responsibility yet, although recent violence has heightened security concerns.
- Country:
- Pakistan
A tragic incident unfolded during a cricket match in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where an explosion claimed at least one life and injured several others, according to local police sources.
The blast struck the Kausar Cricket Ground in Bajaur district's Khar tehsil, a result of an improvised explosive device, confirmed Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique. Rafique described it as a targeted attack.
While no group has claimed responsibility for the blast, authorities suspect terrorism amid ongoing security operations in the region. Recent militant confrontations, including the deaths of three militants in Kohat district and a police constable in Lachi, have raised concerns.
ALSO READ
Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular
Police Team Attacked in Bihar Over Liquor Crackdown
Outcry Over Custodial Torture: Kerala's Police Controversy Deepens
Delhi Police Crackdown Leads to Recovery of Over 400 Stolen Phones
Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district: Police.