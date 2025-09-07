Formula One's Engine Evolution: The Shift to 2031

Formula One's anticipated return to V8 engines appears delayed until at least 2031, with stakeholders lacking consensus for an earlier shift. A crucial meeting between engine manufacturers and the FIA, initially slated for next Thursday in London, has been deferred, sources revealed to Reuters during the Italian Grand Prix.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem had previously floated the idea of reverting to naturally-aspirated V8 engines by 2029, integrating sustainable fuels and a minor electric boost. However, the sport is poised to embrace a new engine era next season with Audi and Red Bull entering the fray as manufacturers.

The 2026 engines will be 50% hybrid, a significant leap from their current form, enhanced by sustainable fuels. Plans are for these engines to run their course until 2030, easing the urgency for immediate meetings. Manufacturers like Audi, Mercedes, and Honda favor allowing these engines a complete cycle.