Carlos Alcaraz Secures Second U.S. Open Title, Cementing Rivalry with Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 to win the U.S. Open title. The victory marks Alcaraz's second triumph in New York, returning him to the top of the world rankings. Despite Sinner's efforts, Alcaraz's commanding play won him the match and celebrated with his team.
Carlos Alcaraz ended the reign of Jannik Sinner with a commanding 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory to win the U.S. Open title on Sunday. This triumph tightens Alcaraz's grip on the era-defining rivalry in men's tennis.
The 22-year-old Spaniard's victory mirrors his 2022 triumph, propelling him back to the number one spot in world rankings while displacing Sinner, increasing his Grand Slam titles to six. Alcaraz praised Sinner's performance throughout the season amid emotional acknowledgments.
Despite challenges, including sharing the big stage with U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance, Alcaraz's sunshine tennis outshone the clouds hovering over Arthur Ashe Stadium. With his third match point, Alcaraz secured victory and celebrated amidst wild cheers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
