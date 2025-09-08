Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz Secures Second U.S. Open Title, Cementing Rivalry with Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 to win the U.S. Open title. The victory marks Alcaraz's second triumph in New York, returning him to the top of the world rankings. Despite Sinner's efforts, Alcaraz's commanding play won him the match and celebrated with his team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 03:35 IST
Carlos Alcaraz Secures Second U.S. Open Title, Cementing Rivalry with Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz ended the reign of Jannik Sinner with a commanding 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4 victory to win the U.S. Open title on Sunday. This triumph tightens Alcaraz's grip on the era-defining rivalry in men's tennis.

The 22-year-old Spaniard's victory mirrors his 2022 triumph, propelling him back to the number one spot in world rankings while displacing Sinner, increasing his Grand Slam titles to six. Alcaraz praised Sinner's performance throughout the season amid emotional acknowledgments.

Despite challenges, including sharing the big stage with U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance, Alcaraz's sunshine tennis outshone the clouds hovering over Arthur Ashe Stadium. With his third match point, Alcaraz secured victory and celebrated amidst wild cheers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homicide in Kansas Jail: Autopsy Reveals Shocking Details

Homicide in Kansas Jail: Autopsy Reveals Shocking Details

 United States
2
Carlos Alcaraz Secures Second U.S. Open Title, Cementing Rivalry with Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz Secures Second U.S. Open Title, Cementing Rivalry with Jannik...

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Supporters Rally as Independence Day Sparks Political Battle in Brazil

Bolsonaro's Supporters Rally as Independence Day Sparks Political Battle in ...

 Global
4
Carlos Alcaraz: Rising Tennis Star Clinches Second U.S. Open Title

Carlos Alcaraz: Rising Tennis Star Clinches Second U.S. Open Title

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025