India Thrashes Singapore: A Hat-trick Masterclass in Asia Cup
India's women's hockey team achieved a resounding 12-0 victory over Singapore in the Asia Cup, with hat-tricks from Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan. Other goals came from Neha, Lalremsiami, Udita, Sharmila, and Rutuja Pisal. This win follows an earlier 11-0 triumph over Thailand.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:41 IST
In a stunning display of skill, India's women's hockey team triumphed over Singapore with a 12-0 victory in the Asia Cup, driven by formidable hat-tricks from Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan on Monday.
Right from the start, India asserted dominance, with Mumtaz scoring within two minutes. Neha and Lalremsiami quickly followed suit, increasing the lead significantly.
The match, marking India's continued dominance following an 11-0 victory against Thailand, moves them into the Super 4s, setting up their next encounter on September 10.
