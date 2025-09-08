Left Menu

India's Para Athletics Team Gears Up for Historic World Championships

A record 35 Indian athletes will debut at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, showcasing the spirit and skill of Indian para athletes. Among them, Mahendra Gurjar aims to make a significant impact after setting a world record earlier this year. The event promises to inspire future athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new milestone for Indian athletics sees 35 athletes making their debut at the World Para Athletics Championships at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5.

Leading the charge is world record-setting Mahendra Gurjar, fresh from a triumphant javelin throw at Switzerland's Nottwil Grand Prix. Currently honing his skills in Patiala, Gurjar is poised to excel in his first championship appearance.

These championships, showcasing over 2,200 athletes from over 100 countries, is the largest para sporting event in India, featuring 186 medal events. It highlights the talent and dedication of debutants like Atul Kaushik and Praveen, hoping to inspire young Indian athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

