India's Para Athletics Team Gears Up for Historic World Championships

A new milestone for Indian athletics sees 35 athletes making their debut at the World Para Athletics Championships at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5.

Leading the charge is world record-setting Mahendra Gurjar, fresh from a triumphant javelin throw at Switzerland's Nottwil Grand Prix. Currently honing his skills in Patiala, Gurjar is poised to excel in his first championship appearance.

These championships, showcasing over 2,200 athletes from over 100 countries, is the largest para sporting event in India, featuring 186 medal events. It highlights the talent and dedication of debutants like Atul Kaushik and Praveen, hoping to inspire young Indian athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)