Dazzling Damsgaard Leads Denmark to Victory Over Greece

Mikkel Damsgaard showcased his dribbling prowess as Denmark defeated Greece 3-0, taking the lead in World Cup qualifying Group C. Damsgaard scored the first goal, while Andreas Christensen and Rasmus Hojlund added to the tally. Denmark is now level on points with Scotland after the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 09-09-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 02:30 IST
  • Greece

Mikkel Damsgaard dazzled on the field on Monday, leading Denmark to a 3-0 triumph over Greece, propelling them to the top of World Cup qualifying Group C. The Danish winger deftly opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with an expertly placed shot, marking his fifth goal for Denmark.

Despite Greece not threatening in the first half, tactical changes at halftime did little to stem Denmark's momentum. Damsgaard's thrilling runs paved the way as Andreas Christensen doubled the lead, showcasing Denmark's attacking prowess.

Rasmus Hojlund sealed the victory following an effort from Konstantinos Mavropanos, ensuring Denmark's grip on the group alongside Scotland, who remain equally matched in points after their win against Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

